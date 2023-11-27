Ninja Creami, KitchenAid and Cookware: The Best Home Goods Sales This Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Put off buying that blender on Black Friday? Don’t worry the Cyber Monday sales are streaming in and there’s one more chance to land your big deals on top-line home goods. And yes that applies to the ever-elusive Ninja Creami!

Stanley Thermos (25% Off)

The TikTok-loved brand, Stanley, is offering up to 25% off it’s sale items, including this darling thermos. Sadly, the Starbucks Stanleys aren’t included but we did find a whole heap of these hard-to-find red cups in a previous gift guide.

Buy Now $27

KitchenAid (44% Off)

The 5-quart KitchenAid mixer is almost 50% off for Cyber Monday. Available in an array of colors, this stand mixer deal at Target is one day only.

$249.99 $449.99 44% off

Buy Now

Ninja Creami (15% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Make ice cream, gelato, smoothie anything you want in the cream-adjacent world and at restaurant quality with the beloved Ninja Creami. Often sold out, this Cyber Monday deal on the super fast ice cream maker will not last long.

$169.98 $199.99 15% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Stainless Steel Pots and Pans (20% Off)

Upgrade your kitchenware in one savvy swoop. This 10-piece stainless steel cook set from Williams Sonoma are 20% off for Cyber Monday. The set includes: a 9 1/2″ fry pan, 12″ fry pan with helper handle, 1 1/2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids, 3-qt. sauté pan with helper handle and lid and a 6-qt. stockpot with lid.

$239.96 $299.95 20% off

Buy Now

Ninja Air Fryer (41% Off)

The top-tier of air fryers. Beloved by many and rarely on sale, don’t you deserve a better quality of nugget to munch on. The public is completely hooked on the crispy offerings from the air fryer, it makes frozen veggies tastier and with half the mess of an oven. Now almost half off for Cyber Monday the Ninja brand (which has a tiny countertop footprint) could be all yours.

$99.95 $169.95 41% off

Buy Now

