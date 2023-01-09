Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's coven is growing.

The actress shared Jan. 9 that she is pregnant and expecting their second baby.

"2023 celebrating life," the Twilight alum wrote alongside a photo of herself holding daughter Bodhi, 5, while cradling her baby bump. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift. As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)."

For his part, the Vampire Diaries actor praised his wife of eight years and expressed gratitude for the life they've built.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," Ian wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day

"When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder," he continued. "There's nothing more beautiful. All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Instagram

And together, they can conquer anything. Something the couple—who tied the knot in April 2015—have put to the test.

"I think the first three years we were together, I think we spent, like, 125 days out on my land in Georgia camping," Ian told E! News' Daily Pop in March. "Think about that! Those are big numbers. I have never met a more resourceful human being. I think together, with our combined skills, we could live forever on an island. You can drop us on an island, and we would be okay."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App