Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Are All Smiles in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Becoming Parents

The couple welcomed their first child together in July.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are too cute for words!

The couple made their first red carpet appearance since , a daughter named Bodhi Soleli, at EIF's XQ Super School Live at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

RELATED: New Dad Ian Somerhalder Pens Sweet Note to Wife and 'Amazing Mom' Nikki Reed

Reed looked stunning in a long-sleeved, floral maxi dress, soft curls and red lips. Meanwhile, Somerhalder opted for grey slacks and a white button-up shirt to go along with his shaggy mane. The new parents were all smiles and beamed while walking the red carpet.

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

Once inside, Somerhalder shared an adorable selfie of himself with his lovely lady on Instagram.

RELATED: Nikki Reed Shows Off Insanely Toned Figure Just 1 Month After Giving Birth -- See the Pic!

The lovebirds reportedly in July. Reed and Somerhalder announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in May with a sweet Instagram post. Last month, the former Vampire Diaries star to his "inspiring" wife and "amazing mom."

“You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” Somerhalder wrote. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”

For more on the couple, watch below.

Related Articles