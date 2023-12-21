Nikki Haley Makes Bold Claim Against Donald Trump In Colorado Ballot Comments

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Wednesday issued a bold boast after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled to omit front-runner Donald Trump from the state primary ballot. (Watch the video below.)

“I am going to defeat Donald Trump on my own,” she said on Fox News. “I don’t need a judge to go take him off the ballot. I don’t think he should be president. I think I should be president. I think our country would do a lot better if I was.”

Haley condemned the court’s action, saying it was “unthinkable” and a “threat to democracy” that judges decided on their own to determine who couldn’t be on the ballot.

Nikki Haley: "The idea that judges are going to take it upon themselves to decide who can and can't be on the ballot is truly unthinkable ... I am going to defeat Donald Trump on my own. I don't need a judge to go take him off the ballot." pic.twitter.com/unB8qwzpQc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 20, 2023

Haley made her striking prediction of an election victory amid a rise of late in the polls. A recent survey showed the former ambassador to the U.N. trailing the former president by 15 points in the early-voting state of New Hampshire. Nationally, she moved into a second-place tie with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the first time in a Quinnipiac poll shared Wednesday. But both underdogs trailed Trump by a whopping 67 to 11 margin in that survey.

Trump’s recent attack ad against Haley ― aimed at her support of a gas tax when she was governor of South Carolina ― seemed to indicate that he considered her a threat.

In another impediment to his campaign following four indictments, the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday removed Trump from the ballot over an amendment that bars anyone who swore an oath to protect the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Trump’s team has vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

