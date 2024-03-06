Nikki Haley to Drop Out of Presidential Race as Trump-Biden Rematch Nears Certainty

Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, sources close to the politician told the Associated Press. This sets the stage for a near certain rematch of 2020’s race between Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

According to the AP, Haley will make the announcement on Wednesday morning, but three people with direct knowledge of Haley’s decision confirmed the news on the condition of anonymity.

Haley dropping out comes on the heels of Trump’s Super Tuesday victories in the Republican race for all participating states except Vermont. On Super Tuesday, Biden claimed victory in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia, but lost the American Samoa territory to businessman Jason Palmer. Trump and Biden now seem to be shoe-ins as the candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.

