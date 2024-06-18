Nike set to release Kobe 5 Protro sneakers in spring of 2025

Many of us are used to Western astrology, where each one-month period corresponds with a specific Sun sign, and each heavenly body is thought to be associated with a certain aspect of how people and the universe function. But in Chinese astrology, things are a little different.

Each full cycle in the Chinese zodiac lasts 12 years, not one year, and each of the 12 periods within that cycle is associated with an animal. According to that system, 2025 will be the year of the snake.

Reportedly, Nike has decided to take advantage by planning to issue a new version of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers. This edition will feature a university red colorway with an image of a snake in a contrasting gold color.

These sneakers will apparently drop next spring.

“A new Lunar New Year-themed Nike Kobe 5 colorway is reportedly on the horizon and is expected to touch down just in time for the holiday’s observance in 2025. “According to the newly leaked info shared by @zSneakerheadz, @Brandon1an, and @Sneakermarketro on Instagram, the purported ‘Year of the Mamba’ Kobe 5 Protro references Kobe Bryant’s ‘Black Mamba’ moniker and celebrates the snake being next year’s zodiac animal. “… According to the leaker accounts, the ‘Year of the Mamba’ Kobe 5 Protro will land in Spring 2025, but a firm release date has yet to be confirmed by Nike.”

Bryant, of course, became a gigantic figure in China during his playing days. He remains a major icon across the globe even four years after his tragic death in a helicopter crash, and the merch he continues to move posthumously is proof.

