Nike Channels Rome for Patent Leather Air Force 1

Patent leather continues to dominate sneaker releases, from the Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" and "Atmosphere" colorways to the BAPE x Sorayama collab. The glossy textile takes over the latest Air Force 1 "Rome," bringing a luxe element to the model.

With a look that evokes the early aughts, the AF1 features an off-white tumbled leather upper with burgundy patent overlays. Other design details include coated white dubraes, mesh lining and a Roman soldier graphic embroidered on the tongue.

Look out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rome" to release some time in 2022 in honor of the silhouette's 40th anniversary.

In other footwear news, the "Panda" colorway returns to the Nike Dunk High.