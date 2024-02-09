Nike’s Sale Includes an Additional 25% Off Leggings & Bra Sets: Shop the Best Deals Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike has made a name for itself as one of the leading brands in athletic apparel, creating everything from trendy sustainable leggings to winter running gear that exudes style and versatility, whether you’re hitting the treadmill or are running errands. Not to mention, you can find some of the best Nike sales even past the holiday season.

The apparel brand has become such a staple within the fashion world that it’s even been Hollywood-approved with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and even Posh Spice (aka Victoria Beckham) spotted donning its styles.

In case you needed an excuse to refresh your leggings and sports bras, the athletic wear brand is offering a major deal on sets that you can mix and match to your liking. Members can snag an extra 25% off a mix of the brand’s bestselling and popular leggings and sports bra sets when you use the code SET25 at checkout — and that includes some pieces already on sale. Don’t wait too long, though, as the sale is only going on until Feb. 12.

How to Become a Nike Member

The additional 25% off is available only for Nike members who sign in and use the code at checkout. If you’re not a member, it’s easy to become one! Just enter your email and you’ll have signed up, it’s that easy — and 100% free. Click here to sign up now.

Besides the sale, a membership will give you exclusive perks, including free shipping on orders $50+, member rewards, the ability to test products out for 60 days before returning, the ability to do receiptless returns, customization services and more.

Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a single pair of quality leggings, you can get a complete set for less than $100. Billboard Shopping has even found styles for less than $20.

To help you score some of the best Nike leggings and sports bra sets on sale, we did the scrolling for you and rounded up our favorite picks from the limited-time sale.

Best Of Nike’s Sale

Nike Indy Strappy Light-Support Padded Ribbed Longline Sports Bra

$20.22 $55 63% off

This light-support padded sports bra comes in an eye-catching shade you can wear alone or underneath a workout top. The material comes with slight compression to keep your chest supported while you’re practicing yoga or hitting the elliptical. And did we mention it’s 63% off?

Nike Go Firm-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings

$52.47 $115 54% off

Complete your set with these cropped leggings that boast side pockets with a zip closure to keep your phone, wallet and other small objects safe and secure. It has a high waist that’ll help smooth your appearance, while the stretchy material looks to move with you without sacrificing comfort.

Nike Indy Plunge Cutout Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra

$23.22 $48 52% off

If you’re in need of some extra support, this sports bra comes with medium support paired with a stylish plunge design and a sweat-proof material that’ll help keep you dry and comfortable no matter where your day takes you.

Nike Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

$45.72 $100 54% off

Add a pop of color to your legging rotation with these Nike leggings that are on sale for less than $50. The 7/8 length is ideal for helping you stay cool — especially during the hotter months — while the stretchy-yet-breathable material is both squat-proof and lightweight.

Nike Alate All U Light-Support Ribbed Sports Bra

$15.72 $40 61% off

This Nike Alate sports bra exudes style with its ribbed material. The textured design will elevate your look, while the light support will aim to keep your chest comfortable during activities such as pilates or biking.

Nike Zenvy Gentle-Support Full-Length Leggings

$44.97 $100 55% off

For a monochromatic set, these Nike Zenvy leggings will pair nicely with the sports bra above while ensuring you stay comfy for the entire wear. The design boasts a full-length that covers your ankles, while the high-rise waist goes over the belly button. The material is also lightweight and breathable so you can worry less about sweat stains.

Nike Zenvy Strappy Light-Support Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)

$21.72 $55 61% off

Who said sports bras have to look boring? Nike definitely knew the assignment when the brand dropped this strappy sports bra. It comes with light support and padding to help keep your chest in comfort, whether you’re going for a walk or hitting the stairs.

Nike Zenvy High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)

$45.72 $100 54% off

Bring some warm tones to your athleisure with these high-waisted leggings in a nice orange-rust shade. Not only do they come in a soft material reviewers are obsessed with, but the high-waist design will help create a smoother appearance that sits above the waist and doesn’t roll down.

