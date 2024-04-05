‘Nightbitch’ Starring Amy Adams Lands December Release Date

Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightbitch,” starring Amy Adams, will release Dec. 6 in theaters.

According to the official logline, six-time Academy Award nominee Adams stars as a woman “thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

Scoot McNairy stars as Adams’ oft-traveling husband. Marielle Heller writes and directs the film adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel.

Heller previously directed 2015’s “The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” which earned her an Independent Spirit Award for best first feature, as well as a DGA nomination for first-time feature film. Heller’s other directorial credits include the Oscar-nominated Fred Rogers film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and Melissa McCarthy-starrer “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” as well as the filmed production of “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

“Rachel Yoder‘s book took my breath away,” said Heller when she was announced as director in 2022. “I haven’t felt this way about a book since I read ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’ many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic.”

Adams was most recently seen in Disney’s 2022 musical “Disenchanted” and will next appear opposite Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi’s film adaptation of “Klara and the Sun.”

“Nightbitch” is produced by Heller, Adams, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh and Stacy O’Neil.

