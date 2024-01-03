Night Swim: Pool Party Possession (Featurette)
Night Swim is an upcoming American supernatural horror film written and directed by Bryce McGuire and from a story by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. It is based on the 2014 short film of the same name by McGuire and Blackhurst. The film stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. James Wan and Jason Blum serve as producers under their Atomic Monster Productions and Blumhouse Productions banners, respectively.