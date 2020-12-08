Late Night Hosts Take Shots At Trump’s Continued Efforts To Challenge Election Results, Rudy Giuliani’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

More than a month after election day and Donald Trump still refuses to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden. While the results of the 2020 presidential election haven’t changed, the coronavirus’ hand over the United States has grown severely stronger as numerous states have reported elevated cases and deaths.

But between trying to overturn the results of the election and keeping a pandemic at bay, President Trump can only have his eye on one, says Seth Meyers. On Monday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers took aim at the current president’s lack of action amid coronavirus surges as he continues to “obsessively” pursue election recounts.

“We’re in the deadliest stage of the worst national crisis in 100 years and the president is obsessively focused on counter-programming Joe Biden’s inauguration and trying to overthrow the democratically elected government” Meyers said during his segment.

Instead of meeting with his coronavirus task force, which he hasn’t done for months, Trump continues to rally his supporters where spreads his claims of “election fraud.” In addition to challenging the results of the election and encouraging his supporters to do the same, Trump brags about how much he’s been doing since November.

However, Meyers said there might be some Americans who may not fall for the bragging, given the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure a nurse working double shifts in a Covid ward would be psyched to hear that trump’s working double shifts – scream-tweeting at Fox News and sending his mask-less gargoyle lawyer to spray Covid spittle on local elected officials while joined by accomplices too loony for the joker.”

While Meyers hinted at Rudy Giuliani and his recent Covid-19 diagnosis, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah also dedicated time to poke fun at the former New York City mayor.

Kimmel and Noah did not let up on Giuliani, with jokes that he would also legally challenge the results of his coronavirus test, to sarcastically saying his Sunday diagnosis was so surprising, given that the attorney often travels across the country sans masks. Beyond that, two late night hosts kept their Covid-19 jokes at bay and took the time to reflect on Giuliani’s other cringe-worthy moments.

“Have we ever seen a streak like this?” Kimmel asks, referencing to Giuliani’s appearance on Borat 2, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press briefing snafu and more.

See all the skits below.

