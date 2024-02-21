Night Court: Season 2
Optimistic Abby Stone steps into her late father's shoes, overseeing a Manhattan arraignment court's night shift. Passionate for justice, she aims to bring order to her diverse team of oddballs, enlisting former night court DA, Dan Fielding, as a public defender. Despite his arrogance, Abby hopes to reveal his empathetic side. They contend with Olivia, the ambitious assistant DA who sees the night court as a stepping stone, and Neil, the neurotic clerk, disrupted by Abby's push for higher standards.