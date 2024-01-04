Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Young Sheldon’ Hits Nearly 1 Billion Minutes Viewed After Netflix Premiere as ‘Leo’ and ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Lead Titles

Despite this year’s Thanksgiving viewing being down from the previous holiday, “Leo” and “Squid Game: The Challenge” kept viewers interested during the Nov. 20-26 viewing window according to Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10.

Adam Sandler’s animated comedy opened at No. 1 on the chart with 1.5 billion minutes viewed within the first week of availability on Netflix. The movie leads all titles this week, followed by “Squid Game: The Challenge” as the reality competition snagged 1.4 billion minutes viewed.

“Young Sheldon,” a licensed title that’s also available for streaming on Max, made its Netflix debut on Nov. 24, scoring the No. 4 spot on the chart with 963 million minutes viewed in combined viewership. Also making its debut as another licensed title on Netflix is “The First Wives Club.” After premiering on the streamer on Nov. 15, the BET+ original landed in ninth place on the chart with 755 million minutes viewed — a tie with “Suits,” which continues its impressive run on the chart but has notably dropped to No. 8 on the list. BET+ is not among the streaming services that Nielsen includes in its data, meaning these numbers only account for its views on Netflix.

“Bluey” moved to third on the list with nearly 1.2 billion minutes viewed, jumping up from the previous week’s 918 million minutes that helped the title score the No. 1 spot on last week’s chart.

“Friends” continued to remain in the Top 10 during the window, following the viewership bump that took place as a result of Matthew Perry’s death. Perry notably played Chandler Bing on the sitcom. The series took 10th place during the holiday window, snagging 716 million minutes viewed.

Elsewhere on the chart is “Grey’s Anatomy” (861 million), “The Crown” (835 million), and “NCIS” (763 million).

