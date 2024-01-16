Niecy Nash Thanks Herself During Emmy Speech
Niecy Nash thanked herself during her Emmy Awards speech because she "believed" in herself when others didn't and finally feels "affirmed" by her industry peers.
Niecy Nash thanked herself during her Emmy Awards speech because she "believed" in herself when others didn't and finally feels "affirmed" by her industry peers.
"Succession" leads the Emmys with 27 nominations, followed by "The Last of Us," which has 24 nominations, and "The White Lotus," which earned 23.
Netflix was close behind thanks to its limited series, Beef.
Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.
Twenty-four consecutive NCAA tournament bids is college basketball’s third longest active streak, behind only Kansas and Michigan State.
Hannah Waddingham, Riley Keough and Padma Lakshmi were among TV's best and brightest who stepped out at the 2023 Emmys.
Google has finally copied the homework of its other GPS app Waze, adding support for Bluetooth beacons so you can navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the first 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during a sale taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 27.
PepsiCo chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta chats with Yahoo Finance Live about a series of key issues at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Scott Pianowski reveals six pickups ready to help fantasy hockey managers this week, and potentially beyond.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.