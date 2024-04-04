Nicole Richie And Joel Madden's Kids Look Just Like Them In Rare Red-Carpet Appearance

Nicole Richie is celebrating her return to the big screen with her family by her side.

Richie and her husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” on Tuesday with daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, in tow.

It was a rare red-carpet appearance for both teens, who bear a striking resemblance to their famous parents.

From left: Harlow and Sparrow Madden appear with their mother, Nicole Richie, at the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead." Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Also supporting the film were Richie’s mom, Brenda Harvey, and dad Lionel Richie. Model Lisa Parigi, who has been dating Lionel Richie since 2014, was in attendance as well.

Lionel Richie is pictured with Nicole Richie. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last year, Madden said that he and Nicole Richie “got lucky with our kids — they’re easy.”

“I always tell my kids, ‘You make it so easy to be a dad,’” he explained. “They’re just good kids. They really are. They’re great, and I think they’re like their mom.”

From left: Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey and Joel Madden are pictured in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

“Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” due out April 12, is a remake of the 1991 film starring Christina Applegate.

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, the coming-of-age comedy features Simone Joy Jones as Tanya Crandell, a reimagined version of Applegate’s character in the original.

After a babysitter’s unexpected death leaves Tanya in charge of her siblings, the inexperienced 17-year-old fakes her way into an assistant job under corporate executive Rose Lindsey (Richie) so she can bring in some cash.

Madden, left, has said that he and his wife "got lucky with our kids." River Callaway via Getty Images

It’s turning out to be an exciting year for not only Richie and Madden, but others in their families too. Richie’s sister, Sofia Richie Grainge, confirmed in January that she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are expecting their first child.

And Madden’s brother, Benji Madden, announced the birth of his second child, son Cardinal, with wife Cameron Diaz last month.

