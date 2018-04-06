Nicole Kidman unveils Meryl Streep's new look for 'Big Little Lies'

Nicole Kidman has given us our first look at Meryl Streep in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies.

Posting a shot from the new series on Instagram, it shows Kidman and Streep cuddled up with Kidman’s ‘darling boys’, her two on-screen sons Josh and Max.

It also shows Streep sporting a new wig on her first day on set.

The already star-studded show debuted last year, to widespread acclaim, helmed by director Jean-Marc Vallée, of Dallas Buyers Club fame.





It follows the lives of a group of women in Monterey, California, as they become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Streep is playing new character Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Kidman’s character Celeste’s dead husband.

Alongside Kidman and Streep, the show also stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, and Zoe Kravitz.

Witherspoon recently spoke of her delight at Streep having taken up the role.

“Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I. And it said, ‘Okay, I read the part and I love it and I’m going to do it’,” she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month

“And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?’ And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, ‘This is really happening. You’re really working with Meryl Streep’.”

It will return to screens next year.

