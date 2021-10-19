See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.

And now the first Being the Ricardos trailer notably keeps Kidman's transformation hidden for the majority of its minute-and-a-half runtime. The Oscar-winning actress is primarily glimpsed in long shots or with her back facing the camera, only appearing in close-up once during a black-and-white recreation of a famous episode of the pioneering sitcom. (Watch the trailer above.)

Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic Being the Ricardos (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

That lone Kidman close-up also happens to be dialogue-free, but she does narrate the trailer, neatly summarizing Ball's outsized importance to the TV industry when it was still in its relative infancy. "I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Colombia Broadcasting System," Ball says, adding: "I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing."

She also introduces us to her husband, Desi Arnaz, the Cuban-American musician-turned-actor. Arnaz is played by Javier Bardem, who — unlike Kidman — does get repeated close-ups with dialogue. "They got their money's worth," Arnaz tells Ball at one point, emphasizing her value to both the studio and to him.

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

Sorkin's script reportedly takes place over one week in the lives of Ball and Arnaz, depicting both the production of an I Love Lucy episode — most likely "Lucy's Italian Movie," which aired in 1956 — as well as an off-camera personal crisis that has the potential to upend their status as Hollywood's reigning power couple. Surrounding Kidman and Bardem is an A-list supporting cast that includes Tony Hale, J.K. Simmons, Linda Lavin and Alia Shawkat.

Story continues

The Being the Ricardos trailer may not have provided Twitter with a lot of evidence by which to judge Kidman's performance, but that hasn't stopped the opinions from rolling in anyway. And even those who are cautiously optimistic note the oddity of the largely Kidman-less trailer.

all other issues with this biopic aside, nicole kidman looks nothing like lucille ball… — annabelle (@vivaciousIady) October 19, 2021

NICOLE KIDMAN TALENTED

NICOLE KIDMAN GOOD ACCENT

NICOLE KIDMAN GOOD WIG

NICOLE KIDMAN GAY ALLY https://t.co/amf5A3EacC — v (@dearestviatrix) October 19, 2021

I'm sure Nicole Kidman will do a good job as Lucille Ball, but I really wish they'd cast Isla Fisher. It's the role she was born to play. pic.twitter.com/1GIHOUODWz — the Joe Griffin (@theJoeGriffin) October 19, 2021

Why hide Nicole Kidman? — Monica (@Monicabbm) October 19, 2021

The fact this is Nicole Kidman and not Lucille Ball is blowing my mind… but the fact there is only one clear shot of her in the teaser has me a wee bit nervous she looks too much like Nicole Kidman in the rest of the movie… pic.twitter.com/ShB0B4taLZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 19, 2021

Why are they hiding Nicole Kidman’s face??? — Oren Ishii (@yournotmyprince) October 19, 2021

Between this Halloween store wig, this being the only shot of Nicole Kidman's face in the trailer, and no attempt to sound like Lucille Ball or Desi Arnaz, Being the Ricardos sounds like a winner 😂 pic.twitter.com/9J8WgA9Vv1 — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) October 19, 2021

But there's at least one person who can speak with authority about Kidman's transformation: Ball and Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz. The 70-year-old performer recently took to Instagram to confirm that she's seen an early version of Sorkin's film and offers her full-throated approval. "Nicole Kidman became my mother's soul," Arnaz says. "She crawled into her head — I don't know how you do that."

In fact, Arnaz says she prefers that Kidman and Bardem don't look exactly like her parents. "Thank god they didn't do exact lookalikes — I couldn't have taken it," she says. "Everyone that Aaron Sorkin cast in this film... is perfectly cast." Arnaz also advises that fans who want to see the "real" Ricardos should be on the lookout for Amy Poehler's upcoming documentary about her parents, and produced by Ron Howard. "They're making this amazingly deep and heartfelt full story of Lucy and Desi. But [Being the Ricardos] is gong to be something."

Being the Ricardos premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and Dec. 21 on Prime Video