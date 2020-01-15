Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Close Door on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3, but Don’t Expect Anything Soon

Click here to read the full article.

Nicole Kidman has some discouraging news for “Big Little Lies” fans waiting for a third season: There’s still nothing in the works for a return to Monterey in the immediate future.

Kidman has re-teamed with “Big Little Lies” writer David E. Kelley for the six-part limited series “The Undoing,” and met with reporters on Wednesday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour. But when asked about more “Lies,” Kelley remained mum, while Kidman gave a reason why viewers shouldn’t hold their breath just yet.

“We would love to,” she said, “but there are ideas that are further on down the track… we’ve been so focused on [‘The Undoing’].”

Kidman specifically pointed to how busy the “Big Little Lies” cast has been. Not only are she and co-star Reese Witherspoon committed to multiple other projects, but Kidman specifically brought up Laura Dern, who just received an Oscar nominated for “Marriage Story” and also appears in “Little Women.”

“Right now look at Laura, I don’t think we’d ever get Laura back,” Kidman said. “She’s working in so many different things right now.”

Zoe Kravitz, meanwhile, currently stars in Hulu’s adaptation of “High Fidelity” and “has gone on to the Marvel Universe,” Kidman added — although it’s actually DC, as she’s been cast as Catwoman in “The Batman.”

“So I think everyone’s working in incredibly good places, which is lovely thing to have come out of that show,” Kidman said. “Hopefully we can all collide again at some point.”

“The Undoing” panel also included stars Hugh Grant and Noma Dumezweni, and director/executive producer Susanne Bier. Kidman, who also executive produces, stars as a successful therapist whose life — and marriage (to Grant’s character) is suddenly upended.

“This hopefully is juicy and fun,” Kidman said. “It is meant to be really fun. I love how each episode ends in a particular way. One of the beauties of TV, particularly limited television, is you can craft these so hopefully people go, ‘I gotta watch the next one.’ And then the other great thing is HBO doesn’t let you watch the next one immediately, which is a tough thing in this day and age.”

Just as he did with “Big Little Lies,” Kelley adapted a book (in this case, “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz) while creating the show. Bier directed the episodes, and was praised by stars Kidman and Grant.

Not addressed during the panel: Last year’s controversy over whether Season 2 “Big Little Lies” director Andrea Arnold had been marginalized in the show’s final edit. But Kelley was asked about his propensity for writing female characters, and whether these shows should come from a female voice.

“I’m all for it, we let Susanne take full control of this one,” said Kelley, who added, “As Nicole went on she was the full boss. We’re better off for letting her have that charge and control.”

And although Kelley didn’t directly address the future of “Big Little Lies,” he hinted that he’s “mindful” as a storyteller that “the public has so much to watch. There’s a burden on ‘why should they tune in to you?’ We try to live up to the entertainment burden.”

