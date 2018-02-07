Nicole Eggert reports alleged sexual assault by Scott Baio to the LAPD

Nicole Eggert, Scott Baio’s former co-star from the 80s sitcom Charles In Charge, has reported him to the Los Angeles Police Department, alleging that he molested her as a minor.

According to The Wrap, she met with officers yesterday to detail her allegations.

The Baywatch actress’s attorney Lisa Bloom said: “Today Nicole Eggert and I met with two police detectives from the sexual assault unit at my law firm.

“Nicole answered all of their questions and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor.”

Bloom added that others had come forward since, saying that they witnessed inappropriate behaviour on Baio’s part.

In a tweet, Bloom added: “We will fully cooperate with the LAPD investigation. Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage.

“If anyone else has information about this matter please contact us.”

Last month, Eggert told US news host Megyn Kelly that Baio penetrated her with his finger when she was 14.

“That happened quite often, through the age of 16,” she continued.

“More than 10 times, more like probably once a week. And then on set, there was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which other cast members saw.”

Baio, who was 24 when he started on Charles In Charge, also starred in shows like Happy Days and more recently Arrested Development, has strongly denied the allegations.

He claimed in a broadcast on Facebook Live that she ‘seduced me’, and that she wasn’t a minor at the time.

“My reputation is being damaged, my family is being put through this, and I’m done,” Baio added.

