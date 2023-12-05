Nicole Byer Reveals Her Hilarious Ultimate Travel Hack: ‘Be Weird on Planes’ (Exclusive)

The ‘Nailed It!’ host spilled her winter travel knowledge while chatting with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Destination Canada

Destination Canada/Markian Lozowchuk Nicole Byer teamed up with Destination Canada to launch the four-part travel series, Canadian Crash Course.

Nicole Byer has no shortage of travel tips — including a few you might need to be as bold as the Nailed It! host to try for yourself.

"Be weird on planes,” she tells PEOPLE during an exclusive interview for her partnership with Destination Canada,

Essentially, do what you need to in order to feel comfortable, no shame. “Sometimes I'll bring under eye masks, like a weirdo, and put those on, on the plane,” explains the host, who's known for her boisterous attitude and hot takes on the Netflix baking competition series. “Just be weird on planes. Bring [sheet] masks, do you.”



Related: 'Masked Singer' Guest Judge Nicole Byer Shocks All by Correctly Guessing Eliminated Contestant

The Good Burger 2 actress also revealed her hack for never checking a bag at the airport and shared her honest opinion about the season that gets the worst rap: winter.

For starters, the host says the key to traveling light is to make full use of every nook and cranny in your luggage.

“I never check a bag and I always have a carry on,” she says. “I tetris things together and there's no part of my suitcase that isn't utilized. I just fit everything really beautifully.”

Destination Canada/Markian Lozowchuk Nicole Byer tried her hand at Canadian winter sports in the four-part video series.

Another piece of space-saving advice she gives is to always bring a scarf on a plane because it can “double as a blanket on the plane, especially if you have a long one."

A bathing suit is also a packing must whether you’re traveling somewhere cold or hot, “because sometimes hotels will have indoor pools,” and you never know when you might need it, she says. Plus, it doesn’t take up too much space.

Related: Nicole Byer Twerks and John Cena Is Seriously Funny in the '80s-tastic Wipeout Teaser (Exclusive)

Destination Canada/Markian Lozowchuk A still from the cold plunge segment of Canadian Crash Course featuring Nicole Byer.

While Byer has a number of destinations on her travel bucket list — from the South of France to India — she also stands by her opinion that cold destinations like Canada are worth visiting in the winter.

The star says that she likes winter for several reasons. “You can be outside in the cold and you get to bundle up. I do like sweaters. You also don't have to go outside. You can stay inside and put a fire on. So, winter is a delightful time of the year.”

Related: Nicole Byer Shares Script on How to Talk About Racism to White Kids: 'Read It Verbatim'

In November, Byer partnered with Destination Canada — the country’s official tourism site owned by the Canadian government — to launch a four-part video series called Canadian Crash Course. Throughout the comedy series, Byer takes on a few winter activities that are outside of her comfort zone and shares her tips for navigating the icy season along the way.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Destination Canada/Markian Lozowchuk Nicole Byer gracefully falls while skiing in the hilarious Canadian Crash Course skit.

Of the partnership, the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast host explains, “The fun message it sends to travelers is, ‘Come to Canada during the winter. There's fun stuff to do. The cold isn't so bad. Canada has lots of beautiful places, and everyone's nice!"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.