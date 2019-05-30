Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and hubby welcome baby No. 3 named Angelo

Congratulations are due for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle!

The 31-year-old reality star gave birth to Angelo James LaValle at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30. He weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz.

This is Snooki's third child with LaValle. Angelo joins sister Giovanna, 4, and brother Lorenzo, 6.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Snooki told People. "Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!"

Snooki shared photos of Angelo to her social media account where her fellow cast members congratulated her on the new addition to the family.

“Aww he’s such a little cutie!! Congratulations!!” commented Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on Instagram.

“So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much !! CJ can’t wait to meet his bestie,” commented Deena Cortese, who recently became a new mom herself.

“Perfect little Angelo,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley with three blue hearts in tow.

The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star opened up about her pregnancy woes on the latest episode of her podcast "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey" where she shared that she was "miserable."

"I just got back from the doctor’s office," Snooki said. "I’m so annoyed because I’ve been feeling cramps and I swear the baby’s coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so."

The reality star had shared that her and her LaValle were trying to have the baby arrive on May 26... looks like she was just a few days off.

The couple previously revealed Angelo's gender. The location of the birth was not disclosed. A rep for Snooki did not reply to a request for comment by press time.

