Nicolas Cage Ties the Knot for Fifth Time, Marrying Girlfriend Riko Shibata in 'Intimate' Las Vegas Ceremony

courtesy The Wynn Hotel Riko Shibata, Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is once again a married man!

The National Treasure actor tied the knot with girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, PEOPLE confirms.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage, 57, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The wedding was a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," according to a rep for Cage.

The ceremony was held on February 16 "to honor the birthday of the groom's late father."

Shibata, who wore a wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto, walked down the aisle to "Winter Song" by Kiroro — her favorite song.

Cage, who wore a Tom Ford tuxedo, and Shibata exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku also included in the ceremony.

After the wedding, the happy couple attended a small celebration with Cage's ex-wife, Alice Kim — whom he remains very good friends with — and their son Kal-El, 15.

The couple met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago.

Shibata's name on the marriage certificate posted on the Clark County Clerk's Office was listed as Riko Cage.

Prior to their wedding, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, the newlyweds were photographed for the first time together in February 2020 while making a visit to Cage's nine-foot pyramid-shaped tomb at a New Orleans cemetery. (Cage bought back his tomb in 2010 for his future burial.)

A week after the visit, the couple were photographed holding hands while visiting the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Cage and Riko, who is from Kyoto, Japan, also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot the Rainbow Room before heading to the Marriott Marquis.

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The Face/Off star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Kim from 2004 to 2016.

In addition to Kal-El, Cage has a son, Weston, 30, from his relationship to actress Christina Fulton.