Nicolas Cage says Vegas chose Elon Musk and Tesla over his proposed movie studio

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, Nicolas Cage spoke about some big plans he had in Las Vegas that never came to be, in part, because of Tesla CEO Elon Musk . Cage has shot two blockbuster movies in Sin City, Leaving Las Vegas, for which he won an Oscar, and Honeymoon in Vegas. He had some much bigger plans, but the city chose to aggressively pursue business with Musk instead.

“I tried to get a movie studio built there,” Cage said, “and then Elon Musk came in, and all the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million, they put it into the Tesla corporation, which then, ironically, drained all the water out of the city…But I almost had it. I almost had a studio out there.”

Despite Vegas choosing Tesla over his movie studio, Cage still loves the city that he’s called home for about 17 years.

“Vegas has been good to me, it really has,” Cage said. “It’s both a small town and a big city. It’s probably one of the most unique addresses in the world. If you want to go to the strip and participate, you can. But if you want to just go with the locals and go to some of the cool restaurants, you can do that as well.”