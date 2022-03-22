Nicolas Cage Says His Fifth Marriage Is 'It for Me': 'This Is Not Happening Again'

Riko Shibata; Nicolas Cage

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is content in his marriage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, is currently expecting a baby, his third child, with his wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in February 2021.

Shibata, 27, is the Oscar winner's fifth wife. He married Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and their divorce was finalized in 2001; he and Lisa Marie Presley wed in August 2002 and filed for divorce three months later, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2004; he married Alice Kim in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2016; he wed Erika Koike in March 2019 and was granted a divorce in June 2019.

Speaking with GQ for the magazine's April 2022 issue, Cage said, "I am a romantic, and when I'm in love, I want to give that person everything I can. It's my expression of saying, 'I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' And this is it for me."

"I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it," he added.

In January, Cage told the Los Angeles Times, "I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time."

Cage and Shibata, an actress, tied the knot during a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The couple then posed for their first-ever joint magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October 2021. The following month, the pair walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood. Cage and Shibata had made their red carpet debut in July at the premiere of Cage's movie Pig.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is in theaters April 22.