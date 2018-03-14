Nicolas Cage will finally get to play Superman

From Digital Spy

Nicolas Cage has been waiting almost his entire life to play the Man of Steel, but now that wait is finally over. Yes, Cage is actually, officially, portraying Superman in a DC movie.

(Un)fortunately for superhero fans, that Superman won't be the brainchild of Tim Burton, but will instead be a part of DC's upcoming animated spin-off of Teen Titans Go!.

Hey, it definitely still counts.

According to IGN, Cage will be fulfilling his life-long dream of becoming Superman in the big-screen adventure of Cartoon Network and DC's Teen Titans Go! series.

The film's executive producer Sam Register said that the team were "thrilled" with their cameo cast, which is also said to include singer Halsey and rapper Lil Yachty.

"Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans," he explained.

The news that Nicolas Cage will play Superman comes after the actor was slated to star in Tim Burton's cancelled Superman Lives in 1998, where his take on Clark Kent would have been radically different.

Based on a screenplay by Kevin Smith, Superman Lives planned to star Cage as a flightless incarnation of Superman, drawing inspiration from the 'Death of Superman' comic book arc.

Of course, if Nic is still holding out for a live-action go at the Man of Steel, then we recommend this very clever (and totally necessary) use of the internet: a tool that replaces every actor in every film with Nicolas Cage.

