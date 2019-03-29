Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment With New Wife 4 Days After Getting Married

It seems the spark didn't last long between Nicolas Cage and his brand new wife, Erika Koike.

The 55-year-old Face/Off star filed for an annulment from Koike on Wednesday in Las Vegas, just four days after they tied the knot, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The court record shows that Cage requested a divorce if an annulment is not possible.

The pair applied for a marriage license and legally wed in secret on Saturday. The wedding came just less than a year after the pair began dating last April.

Cage has been previously married three times. First to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, then to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and once more to former waitress Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage and Kim share a 13-year-old son named Kal-El, and the star is also the father of a 28-year-old son Weston, from his previous relationship with actress Christina Fulton.

