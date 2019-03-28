Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment With New Bride After Surprise Marriage

Nicolas Cage is calling it quits on his marriage just four days after tying the knot. According to court records obtained by The Blast, Cage filed Wednesday for an annulment with Erika Koike in Clark County, Nevada. There were stories that the actor had applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas last week, but […]

