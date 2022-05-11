Nicola Peltz Shares Close-Up of Her Dazzling Diamond Wedding Band and Upgraded Engagement Ring

Nicola Peltz Shares Close-up Of Her Dazzling Wedding Diamond Band: 'The Ring' https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWm-ttPEPF/

Nicola Peltz-Beckham/instagram

Nicola Peltz is giving fans a closer look at her wedding band and new showstopping engagement ring.

On Tuesday the Bates Motel star, 27, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a star-studded event last month, shared a series of selfies on Instagram, showcasing her upgraded engagement ring and diamond wedding band.

"The ring," she captioned the pictures.

"The ring" is actually two, her wedding band which is an emerald cut diamond eternity ring plus her new engagement ring featuring an enormous oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes.

Beckham, 23, also appeared in one of the photos as he placed his head over his wife's shoulder flashing his tattooed arm while they both looked into the mirror.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Actress Nicola Peltz, jewelry detail, arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Gotham/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Peltz previously offered a glimpse of the rings during her recent red carpet appearance at this year's Met Gala which she attended with her new husband.

Beckham prosed to the actress in July 2020 at the time the photographer asked for her hand in marriage with an equally beautiful but more subtle engagement ring.

Peltz's first ring was emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Nicola Peltz is seen on February 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Peltz and Beckham tied the knot in a Palm Beach, Florida ceremony on April 9 with both of their families present for the black-tie affair.

The nuptials took place at Peltz's family estate and with three oceanfront tents for the event.

A source previously told PEOPLE the pair had a traditional Jewish wedding with Nicola's grandmother serving as her maid of honor. The couple recited their own vows in front of their nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

The bride chose to say "I do" in a custom Valentino gown, which she worked on with the designer label's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.