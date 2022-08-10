Nicola Peltz Breaks Silence on Alleged Feud With Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham

Stop right now: Nicola Peltz is finally addressing rumors about her relationship with Victoria Beckham.

Following the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star's April wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, reports began to emerge about alleged tension between Nicola and her famous mother-in-law. While the Peltz-Beckham family initially kept quiet about the speculation, Nicola is now speaking out about the rumors, telling Variety she thinks they stemmed from her not wearing a Victoria Beckham design during her and Brooklyn's nuptials.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," Nicola—who ended up wearing Valentino Couture for the festivities—told the outlet in a feature on Brooklyn for its 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Brooklyn also shut down any lingering suspicion of a family feud. "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that," he said of the reports. "They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

As for Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, their relationship couldn't be stronger. As Nicola told Variety, "The thing that's great about us, is that we don't need anything from each other. We're just so in love. There's nothing I need from him or he needs from me."

While their marriage is solid, that doesn't mean that Nicola doesn't have her difficult days. In fact, she recently shared a deeply personal message with her Instagram followers about people who "hurt my heart."

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me," she wrote on Aug. 5. "Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry."

"We all have days where people make you feel bad and it's okay to be hurt by it," she continued. "I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me."

After receiving a flood of well-wishes in the comments, Nicola returned to Instagram the following day to thank her supporters. "It means so much to me. sending you all my love and light your way," she shared on Aug. 6. "Kindness is such a powerful thing."

