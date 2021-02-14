Nicki Minaj's father dies following hit-and-run accident

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died in New York at the age of 64, a rep for Minaj confirms to EW.

Nassau County Police confirmed Maraj was the victim of a hit-and-run accident on Friday at 6:15 p.m. local time in the village of Mineola on Long Island. Maraj was struck while walking in the roadway at the intersection of Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue before being taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 13.

Homicide squad detectives are seeking information on the driver who fled the scene. No description of the vehicle has been released. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, has not publicly addressed her father's death.

Maraj's relationship with his daughter had been strained, with the rapper telling The Guardian in 2012 that her father was "an alcoholic and a drug addict" who tried to burn down one of the multiple homes they lived in throughout the years. She said at the time, her mother was the only one at home and she managed to escape. Maraj told the outlet the claims against him were "exaggerated."

Minaj also wrote about what her childhood years were like in the song "Autobiography," off her 2008 mixtape Sucka Free.

It is as yet unknown what Minaj's relationship with her father before his death.

Story developing...

