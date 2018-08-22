Nicki Minaj Shares Message to Fans Explaining U.S. Tour Delay

Nicki Minaj was originally set to co-headline with Future on an extensive U.S. run starting next month. Now, Minaj is holding off on a full U.S. tour until May of next year.

Sounds like Nicki Minaj's rescheduled U.S. tour will no longer be a co-headlining one.

In a video shared to her Twitter account Tuesday night, Minaj apologized to fans for pushing back the tour, which was originally a co-headlining jaunt with Future beginning next month. "Future and I will now start the European leg of our tour first, so those dates will stay exactly the same and the U.S. leg of the tour will now start in May," Minaj said. "Because of that, with Future's schedule, I may have to take another co-headliner or I may just do it like I did the Pinkprint tour and it wouldn't be, like, a co-headline. I probably will just have three or four opening acts. I still am going to do Australia in January."

5b6decc29144757d8d18f08a

Minaj explained that the decision to push the tour back was made as a result of her new album Queen also being pushed back. After working right up until the last minute on the album, Minaj said, she now simply doesn't have enough time to "rehearse and be on the road in time to give you guys the level of a show I need to give."

Though Minaj entertained the idea of adding a new co-headliner to the U.S. run in her video statement, she later seemed to confirm in a subsequent tweet that she will instead have multiple opening acts:

Thank you guys. I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store! Next level! I’m so proud of what we’re working on & cant wait to give you the show you deserve! It simply can’t be up & running in a month. I also have TV spots, videos shoots, + Made In America Festival coming up. https://t.co/LAYcUmHtgM — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2018

Yes, ok. I will do that for the US. ♥️ https://t.co/LRZyX8jnnm — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2018

Oh absolutely babe. Indoor ARENAS https://t.co/YFFA7UWQ9p — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2018

Earlier that day, on episode 4 of her Beats 1 show, Minaj handed out a very tongue-in-cheek award to Travis Scott.

More from Complex