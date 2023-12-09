Nicki Minaj Promises Four More ‘Pink Friday 2’ Songs, Teases 50 Cent, Keyshia Cole Collabs

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj is keeping her Barbz fed. After releasing Pink Friday 2 on Friday, the rap star shared that there are more songs on the way from the record, teasing collaborations with 50 Cent, Keyshia Cole, and Monica.

“Next week #GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the AI-created world celebrating the album. “Every day until Friday, you’ll get an [additional] song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.”

She continued, “Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with Schmechia Schmole & Schmonica.” (The “Sch” prefix is the same one she used before the album dropped to tease that Billie Eilish was featured on the record. A sample of Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” was later revealed on “Are You Gone Already.”)

Next week#GagCity welcomes a new edition every day beginning Monday or Tuesday. Every day until Friday, you’ll get an add’l song that completes my fave body of work to date. 4 more songs.



Two of the names on a very important song rhyme with



Schmechia Schmole

& Schmonica… pic.twitter.com/tAQi0uWp2S — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 8, 2023

She later quote-tweeted a fanpage referencing her song “Beep Beep,” writing, “Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week.”

The new Pink Friday 2 will join the 22 already-released songs on the album. Among the songs on the album are “Nicki Hendrix” with Future, “Blessings” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and standout “Cowgirl” with Lourdiz. She also featured Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Drake, and Lil Uzi Vert on the record.

On X, Minaj shared insight into the making of the LP, writing that she wrote “Everybody” in “5 mins one day” for the new Call of Duty soundtrack. “Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2,” she wrote. “I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought [they’d] be over it. Instead [they were] like this hard af! Uzicito 🥹.”

She also revealed that she and J. Cole had a two-hour call when they made their song “Let Me Calm Down” together, saying that she “didn’t realize I was sitting on a therapist couch… 2 days later I heard this verse and couldn’t stop crying.”

“In a world where we know EXACTLY how & WHEN to tear each other apart, there are still Kings & Queens who know how to put ppl back together,” she wrote. “Patch them up. Heal them. Empower them. Understand them. Listen to them. Make them do the most beautiful thing a human being can do.”

Pink Friday 2 marks the singer’s first studio album since Queen, which featured singles like “Chun-Li” and “Good Form.” (She dropped a greatest hits album named Queen Radio last year and re-released Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021.) In 2019, the singer said she had started working on her new album, and tweeted “PF2” for the first time in 2020, teasing that Pink Friday was making a reappearance.

The rapper pushed back the album’s release twice. Minaj was originally set to drop it on Oct. 20, then pushed it to Nov. 17, writing that it would be “well worth the wait.” She later re-set the date to Dec. 8, her birthday.

The album was preceded by two singles: “Super Freaky Girl,” which she dropped in August 2022, and “Last Time I Saw You,” which released in September.

