  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nicki Minaj’s mother files $150M lawsuit in father’s hit-and-run death

Kim Willis
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nicki Minaj’s mother has filed a civil suit in the death of the rapper’s father, Robert Maraj, who died last month in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The $150 million lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of her mother, Carol Maraj, against the driver in the Supreme Court of the State of New York by Ben Crump Law, according to a statement shared by the lawyer’s verified social media accounts.

Maraj, 64, was crossing the street in Long Island on Feb. 12 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Charles Polevich, 70, who stopped to ask the injured man if he was OK but didn’t call for help before leaving, according to the Nassau County Police. Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead the next day.

Nicki Minaj's father dies: Robert Maraj, 64, was killed in hit-and-run accident

“After striking Maraj, (Charles) Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj," Crump wrote. "He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.

"Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

USA TODAY has reached out to Minaj’s representative and Crump for comment.

Polevich's attorney, Marc C. Gann of Collins, Gann, McCloskey & Barry PLLC, shared a statement with USA TODAY on behalf of his client.

“Mr. Polevich has expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family. While the civil suit is not unexpected, the criminal charges pending against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case. It has yet to be determined whether there was any negligence involved in the accident or the degrees of any negligence,” the statement says. “I will add that the amount demanded is shocking to say the least and I don’t believe is in any way reasonable."

Polevich has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. Police said he parked his 1992 Volvo station wagon in a detached garage after the accident to conceal it.

Nicki Minaj is a mom! The rapper reveals baby's sex, shares kind notes from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, more

Minaj, 38, born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Queens, New York, has not spoken publicly about her father’s death.

She gave birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty last September in Los Angeles. Minaj announced that she was expecting her first child in July 2020, just a few months after the performer said she would be retiring.

The couple has been private about their new baby boy and his name, though Minaj has revealed that they almost named him Ninja.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there,” she wrote on Instagram in January with first-look photos of her son. “Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Rasha Ali, USA TODAY, and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nicki Minaj’s mom sues for $150M after dad dies in hit-and-run

Recommended Stories

  • Nicki Minaj's mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man charged in her father's fatal hit-and-run accident

    Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, died last month after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Mineola, New York.

  • Congressional subcommittee seeks voluntarily recall of Seresto flea and tick collar

    The call comes after reports that Seresto caused numerous injuries and deaths. The company denied its collars are responsible for widespread harm.

  • ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Holds Strong With Another $5.2 Million at Box Office

    Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” is showing great endurance at the box office despite a weaker-than-expected opening, adding another $5.2 million from 2,261 locations in its third weekend, as theaters in Los Angeles reopen. Through three weekends, the animated Disney film has taken in $23.4 million in North America and $71.2 million worldwide, even though it was released as a premium on-demand title for streaming subscribers on Disney+. “Raya” is performing in theaters much like Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Tom & Jerry,” which also opened in theaters while being available to home viewers. That suggests a demand for moviegoing that could pay off as more venues reopen and theatrically exclusive films like Disney’s upcoming “Black Widow” arrive in theaters. Also Read: As LA Movie Theaters Reopen, Indies Are Lagging Behind the Major Chains Speaking of “Tom & Jerry,” the Warner Bros. film added $3.8 million in its fourth weekend, giving it second place on the charts and a domestic total of $33.7 million. Two Lionsgate films, “Chaos Walking” and “The Courier,” are in a narrow race for third, with “Chaos Walking” holding a narrow lead with $2.25 million and a $10 million total after three weekends. “Courier,” which Lionsgate co-distributed with Roadside Attractions, opened this weekend to $2 million from 1,433 screens. Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age” completes the Top 5 with $620,000 and a $55.6 million total. Industry estimates put this weekend’s overall box office total at around $19 million, compared to $17.9 million for last weekend. That boost can be nearly entirely credited to theaters starting to reopen in Los Angeles. So far, only 37% of the county’s theaters are back online, as AMC and Cinemark have reopened L.A.-area locations while smaller chains like Laemmle and Arclight won’t reopen for a few more weeks. Also yet to reopen is Regal, which has eschewed reopening its 536 locations on a state-by-state basis. Also Read: How the Last Blockbuster Store Is Surviving the Pandemic: Nostalgia, Sleepovers and T-Shirt Sales But the return of one of the box office’s biggest markets has put the industry in a position where all of the Top 5 films on next weekend’s charts could have grosses of over $1 million for the first time since the pandemic shutdown began. Next weekend, Warner Bros. will open “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which, like all 2021 Warner films, will also be released on HBO Max but could have a $10 million-plus opening from moviegoers interested in seeing the titanic creature on the big screen. Also opening is Universal’s “Nobody,” a thriller starring Bob Odenkirk and written by “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad. “Nobody” grossed $2.6 million this weekend from four overseas markets, including $1.2 million from Russia, the homeland of the film’s director, Ilya Naishuller. Read original story ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Holds Strong With Another $5.2 Million at Box Office At TheWrap

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Police dog sniffs out violent robber after he forgets hat in taxi

    Gary Pearson, 34, was found hiding nearby.

  • Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'

    U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. The reality series for Amazon Studios is the first in a deal between Lizzo and the streaming platform that was announced last year, under which she will develop and produce TV series. Amazon said on Friday that the show will follow Lizzo, 32, as she searches for dynamic, full-figured dancers and models to perform with her on stage, and on the runway.

  • Joe Budden Says Grammys Need to Give Nicki Minaj Her Flowers

    Budden made the comments during the latest episode of his eponymous podcast, questioning why the Recording Academy has yet to recognize Nicki's influence.

  • Rizin FF 27: Ayaka Hamasaki edges split-decision verdict to retain super atomweight title in Nagoya

    Super atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki held on to her title by the slimmest of margins after earning a split-decision win at Rizin FF 27.

  • Saweetie Says She and Quavo Broke Up: 'I'm Single'

    After a couple of years together, “Tap In” rapper Saweetie has confirmed in a series of tweets that her and Migos rapper Quavo have broken up.

  • China Matters a Lot to Tesla. That’s Why Elon Musk Has Given Assurances About Its Data.

    The Chinese market is critical for the company, but the CEO doesn't appear too worried about the possibliity of Beijing restricting government use of the vehicles.

  • Want to dance for Lizzo? Here's how to get cast in her upcoming Amazon series

    Lizzo is looking for "full figured dancers & models who have far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated" to star in her Amazon series.

  • 'I'm proud of Apu': 'The Simpsons' creator Matt Groening reflects on 700 episodes, casting controversy

    In an wide-ranging interview, Matt Groening discusses 'The Simpsons' longevity, Disney ownership, Apu criticism and if there's an end in sight.

  • 8 p.m. curfew imposed, state of emergency declared in South Beach

    City leaders say the restrictions are necessary to stop crime and violence that some spring breakers have brought to the entertainment district, along with fears of a spread of the coronavirus.

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency after weekend disorder

    The mayor of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency as the police struggled to control the crowds who descended on the city for the annual spring break. Dan Gelber imposed an 8 pm curfew after warning that the numbers of revellers are "more than we can handle". The city took draconian measures fearing that the crowds, who were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing, would trigger another coronavirus surge. More than 32,000 Floridians have died from Covid-19, with Miami-Dade County proving one of the centres of the pandemic. Despite health experts' fears, Florida has eased many of the lockdown restrictions with the state governor, Ron DeSantis boasting that the area was booming - unlike Los Angeles and New York City. The relaxation turned Miami Beach into a magnet for lockdown-weary revellers who descended on the city in huge numbers, especially with hotels and airlines slashing prices to boost demand.

  • Dodge Challenger Street Races With Kids Inside

    Why is it always a Challenger?

  • 'Ace Ventura 3' Is in the Works From 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Writers

    A third 'Ace Ventura' film is in the works at Amazon. It's aiming for a major theatrical release, with a script by the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' writers.

  • Sandra Oh Calls To Stop Anti-Asian Hate In Powerful Speech: 'I Am Proud To Be Asian'

    The actor made an appearance at a Stop Asian Hate rally following the shootings in Atlanta, which claimed the lives of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

  • Child shot multiple times at Pasadena apartment, police say

    Details provided by police are limited, but investigators said the 6-year-old and the shooter, who is now in custody, were in the same apartment.

  • Ex-politician in prison in adoption scam gets 5 more years

    A former Phoenix politician already in prison on a six-year sentence for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands was ordered to serve another five years behind bars for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid system in a scam to get taxpayer-funded health coverage for the birth mothers, even though he knew they didn’t live in the state. Paul Petersen, a Republican who was Maricopa County’s elected assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney, on Friday received the second of three sentences stemming from the adoption scheme.

  • Matt James Deletes His IG Photos After Posting a Cryptic Tweet

    WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!