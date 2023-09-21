The post Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Sentenced to Home Arrest After Making Threats Against Offset appeared first on Consequence.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention after making threats against the rapper Offset.

Petty was previously sentenced to three years probation in July 2022 after pleading guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 1995, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and was sentenced to four years in prison in New York.

On Wednesday, the Central District of California determined that Petty violated the terms of his probation after appearing in a viral video in which he made threats against the former Migos rapper. In the video, Petty and several other men are seen standing outside of a New York City hotel, where they believe Offset is staying. “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral pussy!” Petty is heard saying.

Ironically, Offset was not actually at the hotel at the time of the threat. The rapper responded to Petty by posting a video of himself departing a private jet, saying: “We hopping off jets… [they] standing outside.”

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record." The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

In a bizarre video with solo cups in hand, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty and his associates stand outside on an empty street waiting for Grammy nominee Offset to come outside. It appears this was an attempt to attack him. pic.twitter.com/G7XBCA10WG — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) September 16, 2023

