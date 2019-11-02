Nicki Minaj Claps Back at 'Demonic' Wendy Williams After Her Comments About Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is clapping back at Wendy Williams after the talk show host made several negative comments about Minaj’s new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty on her show.

In a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams, 55, discussed Minaj’s wedding during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment. Though Williams congratulated Minaj, she also brought up Petty’s criminal past.

Minaj announced in late October that she and Petty had officially tied the knot, after months of referring to him as her “husband.” Throughout their relationship, the rapper has defended Petty against concerns about his criminal record. (He is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002.)

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Williams said. “So that means that he — is a manslaughter a killer? Okay, so he’s a killer and a sex offender. Well Nicki, congratulations.”

Then, during Friday’s episode of Minaj’s Queen Radio show, the “Super Bass” rapper responded to Williams’ comments. “Every time you mention him you feel the need to bring these things up,” Minaj, 36, said.

Nicki Minaj; Wendy Williams | Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock More

“It’s not about doing your job,” Minaj continued. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

“I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past,” the rapper added. “I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted, this deep-seeded.”

RELATED: See Nicki Minaj Flash Her Massive Wedding Ring with Husband Kenneth Petty Dressed Up for Halloween

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj | Nicki Minaj Instagram More

RELATED: Newlywed Nicki Minaj Is ‘Happy’ but ‘Wanted to Keep Her Wedding Low-key’: Source

Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj | Johnny Nunez/Getty Images More