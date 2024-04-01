Nicki Minaj Has 11 Pairs Of Signature Sneakers Dropping With Vegan Apparel Brand LØCI

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with the “urban-lux” vegan sneaker and apparel brand LØCI for her very own sneaker collection. The drop will consist of 11 custom pairs.

According to the brand’s website, “Minaj has meticulously curated a collection that blends street-cool aesthetics with high-fashion chic,” along with her “bold and vibrant style.”

Amid her North American Pink Friday 2 tour — which just hit the cities of Newark, NJ and Philadelphia, PA — Minaj took time out of her busy schedule to announce the partnership. In an Instagram post shared on Saturday (March 30), the Queens MC announced her newest fashion venture and even shared a preview of what the collection looks like.

“4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker,” she captioned the big reveal. “11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!!

She added, “Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU. Nicki Minaj X LØCi @lociwear.”

According to Pitchbook, the apparel website has not updated its status to reflect the 41-year-old as an “owner,” but it does include Mark Quaradeghini, Philippe Homsy, Emmanuel and Frank Eribo as founders, and lists Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor.

The new LØCI x Nicki Minaj sneakers will be available on April 12 on the brand’s official website where fans can register now to be the first to purchase. In the meantime, check out the kicks above.

