Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01: Actress Nicki Aycox attends 5th Russian International Horror Film Awards 'KAPLYA' at Vegas Entertainment Centre on February 1, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images)

Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters on Supernatural, has died at the age of 47.

Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook with a touching tribute to the former actress, which was posted on Thursday.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her 💔"

A rep for Aycox could not be reached for more information.

Ceklosky did not share a cause of death. However, Aycox revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia in an Instagram post in March 2021.

"I became very ill thinking I had Covid in January and February. Well, things came to a head," she captioned the post with a photo of her at the hospital. "I ended up in a hospital, diagnosed with Leukemia."

Aycox said she would "fight" her way through chemotherapy and update her social media with a "better pic" in the future.

"I'll be back better, stronger, and wiser!❤️❤️❤️," she said.

Her last post on Instagram was a video of her singing Whitesnake's hit "Here I Go Again" in a hospital bed, posted on March 25.

She captioned the video, "STOP! DO NOT attempt to sing 80's music after taking high doses of chemo☠️will cause memory loss," along with tags like "#alwayskeepfighting," "#cancersucks" and "#chemowarrior."

Eric Kripke, who created shows Supernatural and The Boys, commemorated the late star on Twitter, saying he was "gutted" to hear the news and remarked that she was "too young."

"She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom," Kripke tweeted. "I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Aycox appeared in the first and fourth seasons of Supernatural and had recurring roles on other shows like Cold Case, Providence, Over There, ED and Dark Blue, per IMDB.

Her work spans the late 1990s and 2000s with credits in Law and Order, LAX, The X-Files and Ally McBeal. Her last film was 2014's Dead on Campus.

