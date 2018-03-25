Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Here’s a list of the main winners

Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:
TV actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
TV show
Stranger Things
TV actor
Jace Norman – Henry Danger
Movie actress
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming
Movie actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Movie
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Animated movie
Coco
Cartoon
Spongebob Squarepants
Music group
Fifth Harmony
Female artist
Demi Lovato
Male artist
Shawn Mendes
Song
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Breakout artist
Camila Cabello