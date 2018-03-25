Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Here’s a list of the main winners

Millie Bobby Brown won applause for dedicating her award to the victims of the Parkland shooting and praising the March For Our Lives.

Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:

TV actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things



TV show

Stranger Things



TV actor

Jace Norman – Henry Danger



Movie actress

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming



Movie actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle



Movie

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle



Animated movie

Coco



Cartoon

Spongebob Squarepants



Music group

Fifth Harmony



Female artist

Demi Lovato



Male artist

Shawn Mendes



Song

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You



Breakout artist

Camila Cabello

