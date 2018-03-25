    Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Here’s a list of the main winners

    By Press Association Reporter
    Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:

    TV actress
    Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

    TV show
    Stranger Things

    TV actor
    Jace Norman – Henry Danger

    Movie actress
    Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming

    Movie actor
    Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

    Movie
    Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

    Animated movie
    Coco

    Cartoon
    Spongebob Squarepants

    Music group
    Fifth Harmony

    Female artist
    Demi Lovato

    Male artist
    Shawn Mendes

    Song
    Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

    Breakout artist
    Camila Cabello