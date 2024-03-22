Nickelodeon Fan Slammed For Saying Dan Schneider Is ‘Actually A Good Guy’

Following the allegations against Dan Schneider for s-xualizing select scenes in his Nickelodeon shows, creating a toxic work environment, being verbally abusive, and more, one social media user is coming to his defense.

And it is not sitting well with fans.

Was Dan Schneider Was 'Sincere' In His Apology Video?

YouTube | DanWarp

The social media user, who goes by the tag @army35yt, created a video of all the reasons he is defending Dan Schneider despite the allegations made against him by multiple Nickelodeon cast and crew members.

"Dan Schneider is actually a good guy," the user began his video by claiming. "People are giving him so much hate right now, but I actually feel sorry for the guy."

He then asked his followers, "Like imagine he's actually being sincere with the words he spoke in this podcast?"

For those who missed it, Dan Schneider appeared in an interview with former 'iCarly' actor BooG!E, where he seemingly owned up to his past actions and "faced my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Did Dan Schneider Abuse Child Actors?

MEGA

But the TikToker did not stop there, as he continued to claim that the children's upbringing had an effect on their relationship with Dan Schneider.

"Most likely the reason he was so close to the actors was mainly because their parents weren't always there for them," the social media user speculated.

But, even if that was the case, another TikToker pointed out, "Isn’t it odd though that most of the actors are the ones with parent issues..? Bro knew exactly what he was doing."

Dan Schneider Talks About Drake Bell

MEGA

In the docuseries, 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', Drake Bell came forward, telling viewers for the first time that he was a victim of s-xual abuse at the hands of former vocal coach Brian Peck while he was a child star at Nickelodeon.

Schneider also addressed these allegations in his lengthy apology video, something that the TikTok user showed in his now-viral clip.

“When Drake and I talked and he told me what had happened, I was more devastated by that than anything that ever happened in my career thus far,” Schneider said in his apology. “I told him, ‘I’m here for you. What do you need?’ which Drake mentioned in the show last night that we watched last night.”

Bell did mention that Schneider was there for him during this time. "He seems like he genuinely cares about Drake and the other actors," the social media user said after showing Schneider in the apology video."

Watch The Nickelodeon Fan's Viral Video

Fans could not believe their ears as one TikTok user admitted, "I kept waiting for him to say he was joking…"

As another user pointed out, "If you remember in the documentary 'Quiet On Set', one of the female writers explained how he could change his feelings up fast like he has different personalities so he could be lying."

One TikToker simply commented, "uhhh no he’s most definitely evil."

It should be noted that Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he was arrested in August 2003 on 11 sexual abuse charges in relation to Bell's case, however, when he was released, despite being registered as a s-x offender, he still got a job at Disney and worked on the children's show 'The Suite Life Of Zach & Cody'.

Fans Slam The TikTok User For Defending Dan Schneider

MEGA

The comments continued to pour in as one user asked, "Did you watch 'Quiet On Set'? If not you should. If you have… did you ignore 95% of it?"

Another wrote, "Idk if you’re joking or not but either way, I kind of thought the same thing, but the inappropriateness of the show speaks for itself. Undeniable especially with Ariana Grande scenes." They are referring to some of the clips that feature Ariana Grande attempting to squeeze the juice from a potato or of her getting bathed on iCarly.

Another simply said, "If this is a joke, it's not funny. Someone needs to check YOUR hard drive."