Nick Nolte unrecognisable with new Santa beard

Nick Nolte appears to be prepping early for Christmas this year.

The 77-year-old star of classics like 48 Hrs, Cape Fear and Down and Out in Beverly Hills, was snapped earlier this week, during a visit to US radio station Sirius XM.

Nolte was doing the rounds promoting his new memoir Rebel, busting out a burly white beard and a shock of white hair, Santa style.

View photos (Credit: Getty) More

The picture of course brings to mind another famous shot of the eccentric star from back in 2002, following an arrest in Malibu, California.

Arrested for drunk driving, he was found to be under the influence of the psychoactive drug GHB.

Referring to the incident in his book, he writes: “It went viral — my hair wild, my expression unsettling, looking like an asylum inmate out for a lark.

View photos (Credit: People) More

“In 1992, People magazine had named me the Sexiest Man Alive, and now, 10 years later, I looked to all the world like a madman.”

These days, Nolte is teetotal, and still appears in the odd movie.

In recent years, he’s been in Adam Sandler spoof The Ridiculous 6, Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, and forthcoming drama The Padre with Tim Roth.

Read more

Lynda Carter shares Wonder Woman abuse story

Eccleston recounts Thor regrets

Stan Lee could end up broke



