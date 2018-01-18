Nick Nolte talks about his infamous mug shot

Nick Nolte’s classic mugshot following his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving in 2002 made him look like ‘an asylum inmate’, he has said.

The 48 Hrs star added that he now regrets getting high on the psychoactive drug GHB before getting behind the wheel.

“GHB was one substance I ran into that I shouldn’t have messed with,” he told People.

He also talks about the incident in his new memoir, Rebel.

“I took GHB prior to going to the gym for a long workout. A strong dose made me feel great, yet I knew I was repeating with GHB the addictive cycle I’d been in before,” he writes.

View photos

He revealed that he was on his way to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in his car when he felt the effects of the drug kicking in, and decided not to go.

Nolte was arrested soon after.

“I was a mess and driving on the Pacific Coast Highway,” he goes on.

“I’m told six drivers called 911 to report a big sedan weaving on the wrong side of the road.”

Nolte was starring in the political comedy series Graves up to its cancellation last year, but will appear in The Padre with Tim Roth and Luis Guzman later this year.

Read more

Tom Hanks on who’s making movies for Trump voters

The bizarre story that killed off the Star Wars Expanded Universe

The Last Jedi hammered by rom-com in China