Nick Jonas Says He's 'Grateful' for Priyanka Chopra as They Celebrate Thanksgiving Together

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are in the holiday spirit.

Jonas shared a sweet photo alongside his wife on social media in honor of Thanksgiving on Thursday, and wished his fans a happy thanksgiving.

In the photo of Chopra Jonas' arms wrapped around Jonas as they sit on a couch, he captioned the photo, "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️."

The holiday also comes just days before the couple's third wedding anniversary on Dec. 1.

Earlier this month, the musician and actress celebrated Diwali with family and friends with a party they hosted at their new Los Angeles home.

Sharing a set of photos and a video on Instagram from the festivities, Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special."

Diwali is a festival of lights marked with five days of festivities that symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. It is celebrated by members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and some Buddhist communities.

"Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels," she continued. "To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."

Chopra Jonas then thanked her musician beau, adding, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full❤️."

Various other famous faces took part in the couple's celebrations as well, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Kal Penn.