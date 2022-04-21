Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter's Name Revealed 3 Months After Her Arrival LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' baby girl's name has finally been revealed!

The couple, who welcomed their little bundle of joy in January via surrogate, named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Malti Marie was born just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a San Diego hospital, according to the birth certificate obtained by the outlet.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra, 39, shared in an Instagram post announcing their daughter's arrival.

The pair wed in December 2018 with a series of celebrations, including a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Last year, the couple marked their third wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner in a room adorned with dozens of white candles, rose petals, and oversized letters that read "Forever."

"Living the dream," Chopra captioned a snap of a romantic table setup, that included a card that read, "Found you, married you, keeping you."

"3 years," Jonas, 29, captioned an Instagram post of his own.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Awards Presenter Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jeff Spicer/Getty

In January, a source told PEOPLE that Chopra and Jonas were "truly eager to be parents. They are beyond excited. Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another insider said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

On Sunday, the pair celebrated their first Easter as new parents.

In an Instagram post, the Baywatch actress shared a series of photos of her and Jonas soaking up the sun for the spring holiday dressed for the occasion, with Chopra wearing a bright yellow ensemble and Jonas donning a patterned short-sleeve top.

The couple posed outside a scenic garden, cuddling close in two photos while standing in front of an arch made of greenery with oversized Easter bunny ears on top of it. Other pictures, snapped while they sat at a table outside, documented their festive beverages and desserts (including a carrot cake cupcake decorated with bunny ears).

"Happy Easter from us," Chopra captioned the post.