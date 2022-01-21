Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ‘overjoyed’ after welcoming a baby via surrogate
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just welcomed their first baby.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just welcomed their first baby.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
"We are overjoyed," the couple said in their Instagram announcement.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's fairytale romance is getting a new character as they welcome their first child together.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed their first child via surrogate.
Cause for celebration!
I first watched Encanto with my husband and mother over the Christmas break. My three-year-old was fast asleep in his bed, but the world was buzzing about it, and I...
Four months after Finding Carter star Kathryn Prescott was hit by a concrete mixer truck in New York City, she is sharing an update on her health and thanking those who have supported her through her recovery. In an Instagram post, the A Dog’s Journey actress, who was hit on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn and […]
A bill was introduced Thursday to the California Senate that would allow children 12 and older to be vaccinated for diseases like COVID-19 without a parent's approval.SB 866, introduced by State Senators Scott Wiener and Richard Pan, stipulates certain criteria for the vaccines that minors would be able to receive without parental consent.An eligible vaccine must be "approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration" and meet "the...
Francia Raisa masters edgy style.
The New York City apartment was renovated by the same architect behind the celebrity chef’s restaurants
Holistic health expert Dr. Mindy Pelz shares that 40% of Americans have gained weight over the last year and a half. Mindy shares the surprising things that could be adding on the extra pounds. Is the Time You Eat Your Breakfast Causing Your Weight Gain?
Along with being a celebrated TV icon, Betty White was known for her lifelong love for animals. Throughout her career, White supported numerous animal welfare and conservation efforts — even assisting with a sea otter surgery. After the actress' death on Dec. 31 at age 99, fans quickly started an online movement called the Betty White Challange as a way to remember the star.
We've got your streaming plans sorted
Campbell wore a full outfit from Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, complete with white ankle boots, at the brand's Fall 2022 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
The Beatles’ unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969.
Sing-along, anyone?View Entire Post ›
"Rob was so into it he fell off the bed."View Entire Post ›
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have focused on the mental health of healthcare workers throughout the pandemic
More than 33 years after the Oscar-winning film “Rain Man” became one of the most influential onscreen depictions of autism spectrum disorder, a new Amazon Prim
The deals are 'rushing' your way...don't 'pass' up this chance to get your dream set.
Out with the old and in with the new. As often happens when a rich and famous man has children with a new wife, he sells the house he once shared with the former wife and buys another one in which to settle down and raise a new family. Case in point: movie star Richard […]