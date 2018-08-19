Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Had the Most Lit Engagement Party Last Night

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their engagement yesterday in an Instagram so cute that my heart is still re-forming itself due to melting into a literal puddle. And then? Then they literally danced the night away, and went ahead and shared footage of said dancing on Instagram Stories.
Like, guys. LOOK:
Gahhhhhhh! Obviously, Nick and Priyanka's families were also at this blessed party, and this sweet moment happened between the happy couple and Nick's parents:
More FOMO inducing photos from the party are right this way....
But let's end things with what might be the sweetest selfie ever:
You know what's weird? How four months ago we had no idea these two were dating and now I ship them harder than I ship my own relationship. Bye!
