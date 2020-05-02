Nick Cordero's coronavirus recovery: Amanda Kloots shares update she hopes is 'great sign'

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is offering a positive update on her husband's recovery from COVID-19.

On Friday, Kloots took to Instagram to share that her husband was having a procedure that afternoon to replace his ventilator with a tracheostomy tube.

The procedure was scheduled for 3:15 p.m., so Kloots asked her followers to sing at 3 p.m. in support of her Tony-nominated husband.

"They will be taking him from the ventilator to the trach," Kloots said. "That will hopefully make everything a lot more more comfortable for him and get all of that stuff off of his face. So I am really hoping that that's able to happen."

Kloots also asked her followers to keep the couple in their prayers.

In the hours that followed, Kloots shared videos to her Instagram Story of people singing in Cordero's honor. And, later that day, Kloots returned to share some "amazing news": her husband is officially off a ventilator.

Amanda Kloots shared a positive update in her husband Nick Cordero's recovery from COVID-19: He is no longer on a ventilator. More

"He is on the trach," Kloots exclaimed. "They did it! And he's OK, and he is free of the ventilator. Thank God."

As a result of the transition, Kloots says she hopes Cordero "is a lot more comfortable."

"I think he'll be feeling better, even subconsciously be feeling better, and I hope that this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relieved from his throat," she added. "Thank God. Trach is in. Woo!"

On Thursday, Kloots said she's hopeful the Broadway star "will wake up" from a medically induced coma despite several setbacks in his recovery.

Nick Cordero's doctors fear he's 'internally bleeding,' wife hopeful he'll 'wake up'

During a virtual appearance on "CBS This Morning," Kloots said Cordero's blood count dropped "really, really low," suggesting there may be internal bleeding.

"Today was supposed to be putting in a trach (breathing tube) and a feeding tube," Kloots told anchor Gayle King over video chat. "Unfortunately, this morning, his blood count was really, really low. Low blood count can mean that he’s internally bleeding from somewhere, so now we have to wait."

The drop in Cordero's blood count was the latest complication Cordero faced this week, according to Kloots, after the Tony nominee was making progress. In a matter of days, Cordero developed a fever and went into septic shock when an infection in his lungs spread to his blood.

"He started to get better, and we had plans to take him off the ventilator," Kloots explained. "And then I get a phone call that he got an infection. His pulse, gone, and they had to resuscitate his heart… The call that morning was supposed to be, 'We’re taking him off the ventilator today because he’s doing so well.'"

The "Rock of Ages" star was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for what was initially thought to be pneumonia, Kloots wrote on Instagram on April 1. An initial coronavirus test came up negative, though a subsequent test was positive for COVID-19.

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his work on "Bullets Over Broadway," remains in a medically induced coma following several coronavirus complications, including a leg amputation and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker.