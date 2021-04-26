Nick Carter Says Newborn Now Home from Hospital 'Safe and Sound': 'Baby Is Doing So Much Better'

Benjamin VanHoose
·3 min read

Nick Carter says his newborn baby is "safe and sound" after experiencing "minor complications" at birth last week.

The Backstreet Boys member, 41, announced Thursday morning that his wife Lauren gave birth to their third child. Carter noted at the time that "sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it" and that "we have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

Early Friday morning, he tweeted that things were "better," though they were staying another night in the hospital to monitor the situation.

Carter on Monday morning tweeted that he and Lauren returned home from the hospital with their new addition. "Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better," the dad says, adding, "I'm going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love."

The update came after the musician — who also shares son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months, with Lauren, whom he married in 2014 — thanked fans for their support on Saturday during the difficult time.

"Just got a chance to read your comments and we are so grateful for your love and caring thoughts," he wrote at the time. "Things are improving. Unfortunately we had to stay another night in the hospital. Can't wait for all of you to meet the baby."

Last Wednesday, Carter posted a photo of himself from the hospital room on Instagram, writing, "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Carter and his wife got candid back in January about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy was a complete (but pleasant) surprise.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she added.

Said Carter at the time, "With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents."

