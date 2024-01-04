Nick Carter says he's 'completely heartbroken' over sister Bobbie Jean's death: 'She is finally at peace'

Nick Carter is breaking his silence more than a week after the death of his sister, Bobbie Jean Carter.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken," Carter, 43, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday.

The Backstreet Boys member added, "Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

He also shared a childhood photo of the two of them holding hands while sporting matching blond bowl cuts. His sister, who had been a TV personality and makeup artist, was 41 when she died.

In an emailed statement to USA TODAY last week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Carter was found dead at a home in Tampa, Florida, by fire rescue crews on Dec. 23.

"They discovered a woman, later identified as Bobbie Jean Carter, in a bathroom unresponsive," the statement read. "She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 a.m."

There were no signs of foul play observed in Carter's death, according to police. Her cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, pending the completion of a toxicology report.

Angel Carter says family experienced 'pain' during childhood

Carter's sister, Angel Carter, 36, announced her sister's death in an Instagram post on Dec. 24. Angel Carter shared a tribute to Bobbie Jean Carter that featured childhood photos of her sister.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," she captioned the post. "Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

Her tribute also referenced the deaths of her other siblings, Leslie Carter, who died in 2012, and Angel Carter's twin brother Aaron Carter, who died at age 34 in 2022, saying the siblings experienced "pain" during their childhoods.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."

Angel Carter also referenced a need to "break down barriers" and encourage others to seek mental health support.

