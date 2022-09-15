Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole — See Pics of Their Daughter

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon is a dad again.

The comedian and Masked Singer host on Wednesday welcomed a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

"Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon, 41, wrote on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of him holding his new baby girl alongside Cole, moments after she gave birth. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

"We all learn so much from these angels we call children," he said in his post, set to his song "I Do" with Chris Brown. "I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…"

Cole, 40, also shared a picture of her daughter to her Instagram account, as well as a sweet video gushing over how Cannon smiled at his baby girl.

"Today has been such a special day for us," she later wrote on her Instagram Story. "I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world."

"The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way," Cole continued in the post, saying that her daughter is "surrounded by so much love."

Said Cole: "I'm already obsessed with her! And you already know there'll be no shortage of pics and videos lol."

This is the first child for Cole, who in addition to modeling is an accomplished photographer.

Cannon has eight other children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell — who is currently expecting their third child together. Cannon also is dad to twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. She is expecting her third baby this fall.

Additionally, Cannon recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi. And he is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Critics online have questioned Cannon's untraditional views on monogamy, something he addressed while announcing Onyx Ice's birth on Wednesday.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote. "I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

He went on to ask that those critical of his choices direct their hate towards him and away from Cole and their new daughter.

"As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," Cannon said. "So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

"@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood," he added. "Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted."

His post concluded: "As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding."

Back in May, Cannon opened up to PEOPLE about the joy he feels from being a father.

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he shared. "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."

The Wild "N Out star and musician also said that he "gets nervous every single time" he welcomes a new baby, "because it's a miracle, it's God working."

"You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way," he said. "So just stay prayed up."

When it comes to his parenting style, Cannon told PEOPLE he doesn't see himself as a "strict" parent but more of "the disciplinarian in the family."

"Because I'm the fun parent as well," he said. "I'm the dad that is a big kid, but I also respect morals, values are high on my list. And you know, we established that as early as infancy. So then there's no reason to be strict because clearly I live a fun, open, free lifestyle, and I want my kids to be able to be happy and be that as well. But long as it's rooted in respect and love. And that's the lines where we try not to break or try not to cross."