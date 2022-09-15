A guide to Nick Cannon's kids, from Onyx to Roc and Roe

Nick Cannon's tribe keeps growing and growing — and we're just trying to keep up.

On Sept. 14, the Masked Singer and Wild 'N Out host, 41, announced the arrival of his ninth child, a daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole. With 10th (with Brittany Bell) and possibly 11th (Abby De La Rosa is pregnant again, but the paternity is a secret) babies on the way, we thought it was long overdue (wink!) for a breakdown of all the Cannon kids and their moms.

So, let's meet the Cannons...

9. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (b. September 2022)

Lucky No. 9 — a baby girl given the gem name Onyx — was born Sept. 14, 2022 to Cannon and former Price Is Right model and photographer LaNisha Cole. This is their first child together. Cannon shared a photo with mom and baby moments after the child was born, vowing "to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." He also called for critics to direct any negative comments about his open relationships — and multiple baby moms — to him and not his partners.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote on Instagram. "I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

He added that he has "quite tough skin" and has always been an "open book," but noted that "not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children." He went on to call Cole "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

8. Legendary Love Cannon (b. June 2022)

Cannon's eighth child — a baby boy with the big name, in size and meaning, Legendary — was his first with model/Wild 'N' Out regular/Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. The child, called Legend, was born on June 28th. Tiesi, who was previously married to NFL QB Johnny Manziel, said Cannon — or "Daddy," as she called him — "showed the f up for us [during the natural home birth]. I couldn't of done it without you." She revealed that she attempted to naturally induce labor at 41 weeks with "lots of sexy time," so the baby could be born before Cannon had to go out of town. News that the couple was expecting — via gender reveal party photos — surfaced one month after he vowed he had gone celibate. His unsuccessful attempt at celibacy came on advice of his therapist after he welcomed four children with three different women in under a year.

7. Zen Scott Cannon (b. June 2021, d. December 2021)

The America’s Got Talent alum had his seventh child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, who also appeared on Wild ‘N Out. Born on June, 23 2021, Zen was diagnosed with a brain tumor and died just five months later, on Dec. 5. Cannon said, when revealing Zen's death, that he was "so grateful to my entire family for coming together" to spend time with Zen — a name meaning peaceful and calm — in his final weeks. He called Scott "the strongest woman" and "best mom." On the first anniversary of Zen's death, Cannon announced the launch of Zen’s Light, a pediatric care foundation, in the baby's memory.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott and Zen. (Photo: Nick Cannon Show)

5 and 6. Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon (b. June 2021)

Cannon's second set of twins is a joint production between him and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa. Zion, a name meaning "highest point," and "Zilly," whose money-centric name speaks for itself, were born June 14, 2021. De La Rosa said that having a child with Cannon "was something we were manifesting" for a while before they learned they were expecting twins. She shared that they previously suffered a pregnancy loss the year before. Of their relationship, she said they became friends after meeting while hosting radio shows at rival stations — and soon friends "turn[ed] into family."

4. Powerful Queen Cannon (b. December 2020)

Cannon became a father for the fourth time after welcoming a daughter with a very empowering name, Powerful Queen, on Dec. 24, 2020. This is his second child with model Brittany Bell, who called Cannon "my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth." The birth also marked the first of four kids Cannon had with three women in a six month period. Of the baby spree, he said, “I’m like a seahorse out here with how I’m procreating." But being serious, he added, "I’m having these kids on purpose. It ain’t no accident!"

3. Golden Sagon Cannon (b. February 2017)

Cannon's third offspring, also with Bell, is his Golden child. The boy was born Feb. 22, 2017. As the boy started second grade — at just 5 years old — Cannon said he takes "none of the credit" for his smarts, saying he "gets his genius from his Mamma!"

1. and 2. Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon (b. April 2011)

"Dem babies" need no introduction, do they? Cannon's first set of twins are with his then-wife Mariah Carey. The couple experienced pregnancy loss before they had their babies, on April 30, 2011, and the public was so excited to see them they were introduced to the world in their own 20/20 special. As for their names, Moroccan was inspired by the decor on the top floor of Carey's NYC apartment, where Cannon proposed; Monroe was named after Marilyn Monroe, one of Carey's inspirations. The pair, who separated in 2014 and divorced two years later, remained friendly post-split and have hit the carpet with their kids since they parted ways. Cannon said in July 2022, "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah... It was literally like a fairytale."

However, it's unclear how Carey feels about his baby-making spree. In Nov. 2021, Carey gave a very Mariah answer when asked whether Roc and Roe would be spending the holidays with their step-siblings. “Is it step?" she replied, adding the shade, "I don’t think it’s step if you’re not married to the person." She went on to say, "I don’t know about that," with a laugh. "That’s a different interview for you." As if in response, Cannon posted a Christmas photo of Roc and Roe with step-siblings Golden and Powerful Queen. He posted a separate photo of twins Zilly and Zion, seemingly unable to get all six kids together at once. His post also included a throwback of baby Zen.

Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with Roe and Roc at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Coming soon...

Cannon announced that Bell is expecting their third child when he shared photos of a maternity shoot in August. This will be his 10th child... or will it?

De La Rosa is also pregnant, first sharing the news in June. She has kept mum on the identity of the father, leading to speculation that it's Cannon. Amid the mystery, she recently posted on social media, "Move over Kardashians. Gen 'C' taking over, babyyyy." She also spoke about her open relationship with Cannon, saying, "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids. I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"

Cannon has fueled the gossip, saying, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." and hinting he'll be topping last year's number — of four births. And joked about how many he has so far, holding balloons with all different numbers for a photo shoot and quipping, "Anybody got a calculator?"